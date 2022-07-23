Chapter 7, Problem 61

Nitromethane (CH3NO2) burns in air to produce significant amounts of heat. 2 CH3NO2(l ) + 32 O2( g)¡2 CO2( g) + 3 H2O(l ) + N2( g) ΔH °rxn = -1418 kJ How much heat is produced by the complete reaction of 5.56 kg of nitromethane?

Verified Solution

