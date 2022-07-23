Skip to main content
Ch.8 - The Quantum-Mechanical Model of the Atom
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.8 - The Quantum-Mechanical Model of the AtomProblem 38
Chapter 8, Problem 38

List these types of electromagnetic radiation in order of (i) increasing frequency and (ii) decreasing energy per photon. a. gamma rays b. radio waves c. microwaves d. visible light

Electromagnetic Spectrum

The electromagnetic spectrum encompasses all types of electromagnetic radiation, arranged by frequency and wavelength. It includes gamma rays, X-rays, ultraviolet light, visible light, infrared radiation, microwaves, and radio waves. Understanding the spectrum is crucial for comparing different types of radiation based on their frequency and energy.
Frequency and Energy Relationship

The frequency of electromagnetic radiation is inversely related to its wavelength and directly related to its energy. Higher frequency radiation, such as gamma rays, has more energy per photon compared to lower frequency radiation, like radio waves. This relationship is described by the equation E = hν, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant, and ν is frequency.
Order of Electromagnetic Radiation

When listing types of electromagnetic radiation by increasing frequency and decreasing energy, one must understand their relative positions in the spectrum. Radio waves have the lowest frequency and energy, followed by microwaves, visible light, and finally gamma rays, which have the highest frequency and energy. This order is essential for accurately answering the question.
Textbook Question

The distance from the sun to Earth is 1.496×108 km. How long does it take light to travel from the sun to Earth?

Textbook Question

The nearest star to our sun is Proxima Centauri, at a distance of 4.3 light-years from the sun. A light-year is the distance that light travels in one year (365 days). How far away, in km, is Proxima Centauri from the sun?

Textbook Question

List these types of electromagnetic radiation in order of (ii) increasing energy per photon. a. radio waves b. microwaves c. infrared radiation d. ultraviolet radiation

Textbook Question

Calculate the frequency of each wavelength of electromagnetic radiation: a. 632.8 nm (wavelength of red light from helium–neon laser) b. 503 nm (wavelength of maximum solar radiation) c. 0.052 nm (wavelength contained in medical X-rays)

Textbook Question

Calculate the energy of a photon of electromagnetic radiation at each of the wavelengths indicated in Problem 39. a. 632.8 nm (wavelength of red light from helium–neon laser) b. 503 nm (wavelength of maximum solar radiation) c. 0.052 nm (wavelength contained in medical X-rays)

Textbook Question

Calculate the energy of a photon of electromagnetic radiation at each of the frequencies indicated in Problem 40. a. 100.2 MHz (typical frequency for FM radio broadcasting) b. 1070 kHz (typical frequency for AM radio broadcasting) (assume four significant figures) c. 835.6 MHz (common frequency used for cell phone communication)

