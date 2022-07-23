Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis ModelProblem 41
Chapter 10, Problem 41

Use Lewis symbols to determine the formula for the compound that forms between each pair of elements. a. Sr and Se b. Ba and Cl c. Na and S d. Al and O

Hi everyone today. We have a question asking us to identify the chemical formula of the compound form from the following sets of elements. By using louis symbols. So our goal here is to have an overall charge of zero. First we're going to look at calcium and selenium calcium is group A. So it has a charge of plus two and selenium is group six A. So as a charge of negative two, these are going to cancel out and give us one calcium and one selenium also known as calcium cell. Inside. Next we have barium and fluoride. Barium is in group two a. So it has a charge of plus two Fluoride is in group seven a. So it has a charge of -1. And we are going to crisscross these and that gives us one barium and 4 eyed also known as barium fluoride. Next we have sodium and oxygen, sodium is in group one a. So it has a charge of plus one And oxygen is in group six a. So it has a charge of -2. We are going to criss cross these and that gives us to sodium and one oxygen also known as sodium oxide. Lastly we have aluminum and sulfur. So aluminum is in group three A. Giving it a charge of plus three, sulfur is in group six A. Giving it a charge of negative two. We are going to criss cross these Giving us two aluminum And three sulfide also known as aluminum sulfide. And these are our answers. Thank you for watching. Bye
