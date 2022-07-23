Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving Problem 92a
Problem 92a

Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. [(1.7 * 106) , (2.63 * 105)] + 7.33

Hi everyone today we have a question asking us to perform the following operation and we need to express the answer using the correct number of significant figures. So we're going to first solve what's in the bracket and because we are doing division we need to go with the least number of significant figures, which in this case is 2.9 with two significant figures vs 1.78 with three significant figures. So the answer to the part in the brackets is going to be 0.16 and then we're adding 4.97. And because it is addition, we go with the least number of decimal places and in this case we have two Decimal places either way. So we're going to go with two decimal places And our final answer is going to be 5.13. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. d. (1.128x105) / (2.7x102)

Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. 0.004 + 0.09879

Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. d. 532 + 7.3 - 48.523

Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. c. (9443 + 45 - 9.9) * 8.1 * 106

Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. d. (3.14 * 2.4367) - 2.34

A flask containing 23.21 mL of a liquid weighs 146.3 g with the liquid in the flask and 131.8 g when empty. Calculate the density of the liquid in g>mL to the correct number of significant digits.