Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
Chapter 1, Problem 83a
Which numbers are exact (and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures)? a. π = 3.14
Verified Solution
For each number, underline the zeroes that are significant and draw an x through the zeroes that are not. a. 1,050,501 km b. 0.0020 m c. 0.000000000000002 s d. 0.001090 cm
How many significant figures are in each number? c. 1.563300 * 1011 m
How many significant figures are in each number? d. 4,100 km
Which numbers are exact (and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures)? b. 12 in = 1 ft
Round each number to three significant figures. a. 79,845.82 b. 1.5148937 * 107 c. 1.13499999995 d. 0.0000415389
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. 97.530 * 4.020 / 100.04
