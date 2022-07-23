Skip to main content
Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO TheoryProblem 103a
Chapter 11, Problem 103a

How many types of hybrid orbitals do we use to describe each molecule? a. N2O5

Video transcript

Hi everyone here, we have a problem asking us to identify the types of hybrid orbital's present in glycerine. So first we need to draw our LewiS structure. So we have hydrogen single bonded to nitrogen single bonded to hydrogen with a lone pair single bonded to carbon single bonded to hydrogen single bonded to another hydrogen single bonded to another carbon double bonded to an oxygen single bonded to another oxygen With two lone pairs single bonded to a hydrogen. So our black oxygen is Trigano planner electron geometry And is sp two hybrid orbital's. Our red oxygen is tetra. He'd rel And has sp three hybrid orbital's. Our black carbon is Trigon all planner and has Sp two Hybrid Orbital's. Our red carbon is tetra. He drel And has sp three hybrid orbital's. Our nitrogen is tetra he'd rel And has sp three hybrid orbital's. So glycerine has s. p three and sp two hybrid orbital's and that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
