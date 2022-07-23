Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. a. 5.94 * 1020 SO3 molecules
How many molecules are in each sample? a. 55.9 g Cl2
How many molecules are in each sample? b. 12.1 kg K2CO3
How many molecules (or formula units) are in each sample? a. 67.9 g H2O b. 112 mg NaPO4 c. 32.1 kg C6H12O d. 56.1 g N2
Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. a. 4.5 * 1025 O3 molecules
Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. b. 9.85 * 1019 CCl2F2 molecules
A salt crystal has a mass of 0.27 mg. How many NaCl formula units does it contain?