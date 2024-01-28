Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds Problem 89a
Chapter 3, Problem 89a

Determine the number of moles of hydrogen atoms in each sample. a. 0.0885 mol C4H10

Welcome back everyone to another video, determine the number of moles of hydrogen atoms in each sample. A 0.0885 moles C 4h 10. We're given for answer choices. A 1.770 B 8.850 C 0.177 and D 0.885 all given in most of hydrogen atoms. So let's begin solving this problem. First of all, what we notice is that we have a compound which is butane, that's the 4h 10. It doesn't really matter. Don't worry about that. But essentially what we can do is just write down the given data, right? That would be pretty simple. We will just write 0.0885 moles of butane. And what we can do in this problem is simply apply the geometry. So geometry is a very powerful technique and we can actually use it to solve this problem in a one single step. Let's suppose that we take one mole of our compound. So if we take our compound and if we apply the dimensional analysis, we're going to put moles of butane on the bottom of the fraction. So you can say moles of C 4h 10, we are going to take one mole. Exactly. And the reason why we're taking one is because if we take one unit of C 4h 10, we will have 10 units of hydrogen. Right? So imagine you're taking one molecule of C 4h 10, 1 molecule will have 10 hydrogen atoms. So one mole will have 10 moles of hygiene atoms. We can clearly notice that our units and so shut her out, right? And we will end up with most of hydrogen. Simply speaking, we're moving our decimal to the right because we're multiplying by 10 and we end up with 0.885 moles of hydrogen atoms. Now looking at the answer choices, we can simply conclude that the correct option to this problem or the correct answer to this problem would be the 0.885 moles of hygiene atoms. This is the quantity of hygiene atoms in 0.0885 moles of Bane. Thank you for watching and I hope to see you in the next video.
