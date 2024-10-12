Chapter 4, Problem 68

Many home barbeques are fueled with propane gas (C 3 H 8 ). What mass of carbon dioxide (in kg) is produced upon the complete combustion of 37.8 L of propane (approximate contents of one 5-gallon tank)? Assume that the density of the liquid propane in the tank is 0.621 g/mL. (Hint: Begin by writing a balanced equation for the combustion reaction.)