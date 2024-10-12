Ch.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical Quantities
Chapter 4, Problem 68
Many home barbeques are fueled with propane gas (C3H8). What mass of carbon dioxide (in kg) is produced upon the complete combustion of 37.8 L of propane (approximate contents of one 5-gallon tank)? Assume that the density of the liquid propane in the tank is 0.621 g/mL. (Hint: Begin by writing a balanced equation for the combustion reaction.)
Verified Solution
Video duration:7m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?