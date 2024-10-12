Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical Quantities
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical QuantitiesProblem 68

Chapter 4, Problem 68

Many home barbeques are fueled with propane gas (C3H8). What mass of carbon dioxide (in kg) is produced upon the complete combustion of 37.8 L of propane (approximate contents of one 5-gallon tank)? Assume that the density of the liquid propane in the tank is 0.621 g/mL. (Hint: Begin by writing a balanced equation for the combustion reaction.)

