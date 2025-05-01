Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which set correctly lists the three main types of RNA found in cells?
A
Ribosomal RNA (rRNA), small nuclear RNA (snRNA), and microRNA (miRNA)
B
Messenger RNA (mRNA), small nuclear RNA (snRNA), and long noncoding RNA (lncRNA)
C
Transfer RNA (tRNA), microRNA (miRNA), and small interfering RNA (siRNA)
D
Messenger RNA (mRNA), transfer RNA (tRNA), and ribosomal RNA (rRNA)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the roles of different types of RNA in the cell. The three main types of RNA are involved in the process of protein synthesis and gene expression.
Step 2: Identify Messenger RNA (mRNA) as the RNA that carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome, where proteins are synthesized.
Step 3: Recognize Transfer RNA (tRNA) as the RNA that brings amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis, matching the mRNA codons with the correct amino acids.
Step 4: Know Ribosomal RNA (rRNA) as the RNA that, together with proteins, makes up the ribosome, the cellular machinery that assembles proteins.
Step 5: Differentiate these main types from other RNA types like small nuclear RNA (snRNA), microRNA (miRNA), and small interfering RNA (siRNA), which have regulatory or processing roles but are not considered the main types involved directly in protein synthesis.
