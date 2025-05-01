Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which set correctly lists three major types of RNA found in cells?
A
mRNA, tRNA, and rRNA
B
Adenine, thymine, and uracil
C
Ribosome, nucleosome, and spliceosome
D
DNA polymerase, RNA polymerase, and helicase
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks for the three major types of RNA found in cells, which are involved in the process of gene expression.
Recall that mRNA (messenger RNA) carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome for protein synthesis.
Recognize that tRNA (transfer RNA) brings amino acids to the ribosome during translation, matching them to the mRNA codons.
Identify that rRNA (ribosomal RNA) is a structural and catalytic component of ribosomes, where protein synthesis occurs.
Eliminate options that list nucleotides (adenine, thymine, uracil), cellular structures (ribosome, nucleosome, spliceosome), or enzymes (DNA polymerase, RNA polymerase, helicase) since these are not types of RNA molecules.
Watch next
Master RNA with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia