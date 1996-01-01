2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
72PRACTICE PROBLEM
If curly fur (C) is dominant over straight fur (c), and the coat color black (B) is dominant over the color brown (b) in dogs, determine the probability of puppies with curly fur and a black coat color when two BbCc parent dogs are crossed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3/4
B
1/16
C
9/16
D
1/4