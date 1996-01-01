17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Induced Mutations
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cyanobacteria were found to have been experiencing a high rate of mutation due to chemical pollution caused by an oil spill. Researchers perform mutagenesis assays using various known mutagens. The results show that the highest rate of reversion occurs when the bacteria are exposed to UV radiation.
Which of the following statements is therefore true about the impact of the oil spill on cyanobacteria?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The spill is mutagenic due to excessive nutrients.
B
The spill is more mutagenic for cyanobacteria only.
C
The spill will most likely make the cyanobacteria go extinct.
D
The spill can cause damage similar to that of UV radiation.