6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Deletions
6. Chromosomal Variation Chromosomal Rearrangements: Deletions
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following best describes interstitial deletion?
Which of the following best describes interstitial deletion?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A deletion in which the lost segment of a chromosome is located at the end of the chromosome.
B
A deletion in which the lost segment of a chromosome is located in the middle of the chromosome.
C
A deletion in which the lost segment of a chromosome is located near the centromere of the chromosome.
D
A deletion in which the lost segment of a chromosome is located near the telomere of the chromosome.