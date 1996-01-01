5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Conjugation
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following enzymes binds the origin of transfer (oriT) of the plasmid's T-strand and cleaves the strand at the nic site, allowing for the transfer of genetic material from the donor to recipient bacteria?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
primase
B
polymerase
C
relaxase
D
endonuclease