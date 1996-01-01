5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Transformation
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
DNA from a "y+z+" bacterial strain was transformed into a "yz" bacterial strain. The transformants obtained were as follows: yz+ = 100; y+z = 125 and y+z+ = 75. Determine the cotransformation frequency.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
25%
B
50%
C
75%
D
100%