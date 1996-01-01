19. Cancer Genetics
Overview of Cancer
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following phrases best describes how genes play a role in invasive cancer?
A
A single gene mutation is always sufficient to result in invasive cancer.
B
A combination of genetic and environmental variables contributes to the development of invasive cancer.
C
Gene mutations are only important in the early stages of cancer formation and are unimportant in invasive cancer.
D
Invasive cancer is caused by mutations in non-coding regions of the genome rather than in coding regions.