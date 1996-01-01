10. Transcription
RNA Interference
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following correctly describes RNAi?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is a technique to increase gene expression by introducing small RNA molecules.
B
It is a technique to silence or reduce gene expression by introducing small RNA molecules.
C
It is a technique to increase DNA replication by introducing restriction endonucleases.
D
It is a technique to increase gene expression by forming polysomes.