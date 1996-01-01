20. Quantitative Genetics
Analyzing Trait Variance
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two inbred lines of tomatoes (T1 and T2) produce different average fruit sizes. The mean fruit weight (grams) and the variance of fruit weights in different generations are as follows:
What is the broad-sense heritability (H²) for fruit weight in this case given that the environmental variance in the F1 generation Ve(F1) is 2.75?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.45
B
0.55
C
0.65
D
0.75