4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Crossing Over and Recombinants
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
The process that occurs during meiosis in which homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material and can lead to the separation of alleles of different genes that are on the same chromosome is:
A
epistasis
B
pleiotropy
C
crossing over
D
none of the above