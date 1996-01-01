In a bacterial conjugation experiment, a researcher wanted to investigate the transfer of a plasmid containing a resistance gene from a donor strain to a recipient strain. The donor strain was resistant to ampicillin and carried the plasmid, while the recipient strain was sensitive to ampicillin and lacked the plasmid. The researcher used a selective medium that contained ampicillin to identify the transconjugants after the conjugation.



After incubation, the researcher observed the growth of colonies on the selective medium. The results showed the presence of transconjugant colonies on the selective medium. The researcher then picked ten random transconjugant colonies and tested them for ampicillin resistance. Nine of the colonies were resistant to ampicillin, while one colony was sensitive to ampicillin.



What conclusion can the researcher make about the transfer of the plasmid and the resistance gene from the donor strain to the recipient strain?