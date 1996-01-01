21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
21. Population Genetics Hardy Weinberg
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Albinism is an autosomal recessive trait characterized by the absence of skin pigmentation. If the population follows Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium and 4,000 out of 100,000 individuals are homozygous recessive, which of the following represents the expected frequency of homozygous dominant individuals in the population?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.2
B
0.3
C
0.5
D
0.6