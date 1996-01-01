3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Understanding Independent Assortment
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following assertions about the independent assortment of two X-linked recessive traits is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The two traits may show independent assortment or complete linkage depending on their position.
B
The two traits always show complete linkage and do not assort independently.
C
The two traits always assort independently.
D
All of the above statements are true.