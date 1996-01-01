9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Mitosis
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Chromosome territories are the regions of the nucleus that are occupied by a particular chromosome. Molecular diffusion into the chromosome territories is facilitated by
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
nucleosome
B
transcription factories
C
interchromatin compartments
D
euchromatin and heterochromatin