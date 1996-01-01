3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Chi Square Analysis
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
The P value is the probability, for a certain statistical model, that the statistical summary would be either equal to or more extreme than the actually observed findings if the null hypothesis were to hold. If the p-value is _________, the null hypothesis is rejected.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
higher than the significance level
B
lower than the significance level
C
equal to the significance level
D
both b and c