2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
A brown long-haired (BBcc) dog is crossed with a white short-haired (bbCC) dog. If one of the F1 progeny is crossed with another F1 progeny, how many genotypes will be produced in the F2 progeny?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8
B
10
C
9
D
5