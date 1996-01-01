5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Conjugation
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is false regarding the significance of bacterial conjugation?
A
They can move genes in bacteria that confer antibiotic resistance or cause disease.
B
Bacteria can increase their genetic diversity through conjugation.
C
Resistance to hazardous environmental conditions could be transferred.
D
Both bacteria benefit through exchanging genetic material to survive the harsh environment.