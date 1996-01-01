2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Mendel's Experiments and Laws
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Achondroplasia is a genetic disorder that follows an autosomal dominant inheritance pattern. This condition is caused by a mutation in the FGFR3 gene which is responsible for making fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 protein. This protein is involved in the conversion of cartilage into bone. What happens to individuals having a single copy of the FGFR3 gene mutation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They are considered carriers
B
They will not get affected
C
They will have achondroplasia
D
The dominant phenotype will not be expressed