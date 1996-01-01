17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
DNA Repair
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
In nucleotide excision repair, which of the following enzymes binds to the distorted DNA structure and uses its ATPase activity to unwind the DNA, forming a bubble around the damaged region and thereby allowing the DNA-cutting enzymes to excise it?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
DNA polymerase
B
DNA ligase
C
DNA helicase
D
DNA glycosylase