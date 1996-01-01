2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Probability and Genetics
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Galactosemia happens when there's a change (mutation) in the genes that make an enzyme that breaks down galactose. To have galactosemia, a child must inherit two galactosemia genes, one from each parent. If both the parents who were found to be galactosemia carriers are planning for a child, what will be the probability that the child will be a carrier, affected or healthy, respectively?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
50%, 25%, 25%
B
75%, 25%, 0%
C
50%, 50%, 0%
D
25%, 30%, 45%