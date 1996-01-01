4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Crossing Over and Recombinants
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
In guinea pigs, the allele for short hair (S) is dominant over the allele for long hair (s), and the allele for white color (W) is dominant over the allele for black color (w). We then cross a guinea pig that is heterozygous for both traits with a tester and they produce the following offspring:
with parental configuration 1: 45
with parental configuration 2: 51
recombinant 1: 15
recombinant 2: 10
What does this tell us in terms of genetic linkage?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Gene S is linked to gene W
B
Gene S is not linked to gene W
C
Gene S and gene W is perfectly linked
D
None of the options is correct