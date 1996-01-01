21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about allelic frequency is true?
A
Allelic frequency refers to the number of genes present in a population.
B
Allelic frequency is the same for all populations.
C
Allelic frequency can change over time due to factors such as genetic drift and natural selection.
D
Allelic frequency is not relevant for genetic inheritance.