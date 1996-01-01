3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Variations of Dominance
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Achondroplasia is not lethal both at heterozygous and homozygous dominant states. However, when the individual is homozygous recessive, it can cause death in the embryo. This is an example of:
A
dominant lethal alleles
B
wild-type allele
C
recessive lethality
D
heterozygous lethality