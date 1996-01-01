Suppose that you are performing a northern blot analysis to study the expression of the lac operon in E. coli strains, and you isolate mRNA from two bacterial strains: one with a wild-type lac operon genotype (I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁺) and another with a lac⁻ genotype (I⁺ P⁻ Oᶜ Z⁻ Y⁻). The probe used in the northern blot analysis hybridizes to a portion of the lacZ sequence.

What will result from the lacZ probe's hybridization for the mutant strain?