12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes Lac Operon
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose that you are performing a northern blot analysis to study the expression of the lac operon in E. coli strains, and you isolate mRNA from two bacterial strains: one with a wild-type lac operon genotype (I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁺) and another with a lac⁻ genotype (I⁺ P⁻ Oᶜ Z⁻ Y⁻). The probe used in the northern blot analysis hybridizes to a portion of the lacZ sequence.
What will result from the lacZ probe's hybridization for the mutant strain?
Suppose that you are performing a northern blot analysis to study the expression of the lac operon in E. coli strains, and you isolate mRNA from two bacterial strains: one with a wild-type lac operon genotype (I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁺) and another with a lac⁻ genotype (I⁺ P⁻ Oᶜ Z⁻ Y⁻). The probe used in the northern blot analysis hybridizes to a portion of the lacZ sequence.
What will result from the lacZ probe's hybridization for the mutant strain?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
No hybridization of the lacZ probe will occur
B
There will be a rapid hybridization of the lacZ probe
C
There will be delayed hybridization of the lacZ probe
D
None of the options is correct