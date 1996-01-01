3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Variations of Dominance
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
A red snapdragon flower is cross-pollinated with a white snapdragon flower. The resulting offspring are four pink flowers with heterozygous genotypes. This is considered:
A
incomplete dominance
B
codominance
C
lethal alleles
D
pleiotropy