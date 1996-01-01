10. Transcription
Transcription in Prokaryotes
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The mRNA transcript obtained from the transcription of a gene segment involved in the termination of transcription contains a GC-rich hairpin structure followed by a stretch of uracil (U) nucleotides in the mRNA transcript near its end. Which of the following sequences represents the base pair sequence of the template strand of that DNA segment?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
GCTTTTTTTTGAAC.
B
CGAAAAAAAACTTG.
C
GCUUUUUUUUGAAC.
D
GCAAAAAAAAGAAC.