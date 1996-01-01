2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
A hybrid plant with a pink (Rr) flower is produced by a plant with red (RR) and white (rr) flowers. What is the expected phenotypic ratio when the hybrid plant with pink is crossed with the recessive parent with white flowers?
A
Pink: White (1:1)
B
Red: Pink (1:1)
C
Red: Pink: White (1:2:1)
D
Red: White (1:1)