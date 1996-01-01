21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose in a population of mice, black (A) color is dominant over brown (a) color. If the percentage of homozygous recessive genotype is 25%, what is the "a" allele frequency assuming that the population is under Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
75%
B
50%
C
25%
D
100%