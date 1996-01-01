12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
In inducible lac operon gene transcription, how do inducers allow the transcription of the operon genes?
A
They stimulate the production of enzymes needed for the transcription to proceed.
B
They block the transcription of genes.
C
They bind to the repressors.
D
They produce rRNA polymerase.