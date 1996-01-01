3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Understanding Independent Assortment
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance Understanding Independent Assortment
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the percentage of the offspring with phenotype dwarf plant with yellow fruit, if a plant with RrTt genotype is crossed with a plant that is rrtt, in which the red fruit (R) is dominant over yellow fruit (r) and tallness (T) is dominant over dwarfness (t)?
What is the percentage of the offspring with phenotype dwarf plant with yellow fruit, if a plant with RrTt genotype is crossed with a plant that is rrtt, in which the red fruit (R) is dominant over yellow fruit (r) and tallness (T) is dominant over dwarfness (t)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
50% will be dwarf plants with yellow fruit
B
25% will be dwarf plants with yellow fruit
C
75% will be dwarf plants with yellow fruit
D
All the offspring will be dwarf plants with yellow fruit