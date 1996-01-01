2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following supports the chromosome theory of heredity?
A
Chromosomes come in homologous pairs.
B
During meiosis, homologous pairs separate forming diploid cells.
C
The different chromosome pairs are sorted into gametes independently during mitotic cell division.
D
All options are correct.