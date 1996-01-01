5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Conjugation
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an interrupted mating experiment between the donor and the recipient bacteria, we can determine:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
the gene order on the F- bacterial chromosome.
B
the genome size of the Hfr bacteria.
C
the gene order on the Hfr bacterial chromosome.
D
the physical distance between genes on the F- bacterial chromosome