A geneticist cross-fertilized the different pea plants that differ in only one character to produce F 1 offspring. He then allowed the F 1 to self-fertilize to raise the F 2 generation. The following ratios were then obtained from a large F 2 generation:

P. 50/48 Tall, short

Q. 78/26 Tall, short

R. 99/0 Tall, short

S. 0/77 Tall, short

Assuming that the allele for tallness (T) is dominant over the allele for shortness (t), identify the option that includes the offspring with both parents being heterozygous for one trait.