2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
71PRACTICE PROBLEM
A geneticist cross-fertilized the different pea plants that differ in only one character to produce F1 offspring. He then allowed the F1 to self-fertilize to raise the F2 generation. The following ratios were then obtained from a large F2 generation:
P. 50/48 Tall, short
Q. 78/26 Tall, short
R. 99/0 Tall, short
S. 0/77 Tall, short
Assuming that the allele for tallness (T) is dominant over the allele for shortness (t), identify the option that includes the offspring with both parents being heterozygous for one trait.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
P only
B
Q only
C
R and S
D
0/77 Tall/Short