3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Chi Square Analysis
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the calculated P-value is 0.003, what does it imply?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There is a difference between the measured and predicted values.
B
There is no difference between the measured and predicted values.
C
The observed value is comparable to the expected value.
D
The observed value and expected value are the same.