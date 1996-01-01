3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Overview of interacting Genes
The plateau phenomenon in selective breeding can occur because of which of the following reasons:
Trait being selected has reached its maximum expression level.
Trait is being controlled by only a few genes.
Trait under selection is genetically correlated to negative traits.
All the above reasons