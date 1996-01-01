4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Crossing Over and Recombinants
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage Crossing Over and Recombinants
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
The genes for purple eye (p) and vestigial wing (vg) are 10.7 m.u. apart. The following cross was done in Drosophila: p+vg+/pvg x pvg/pvg, and 1000 offspring were obtained. Calculate the total number of recombinant offspring.
The genes for purple eye (p) and vestigial wing (vg) are 10.7 m.u. apart. The following cross was done in Drosophila: p+vg+/pvg x pvg/pvg, and 1000 offspring were obtained. Calculate the total number of recombinant offspring.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
54
B
107
C
447
D
893