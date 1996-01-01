2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Probability and Genetics
69PRACTICE PROBLEM
Smooth and yellow-seeded peas are dominant over wrinkled and green-seeded peas. If we cross a smooth (RR) and yellow-seeded (Yy) pea with a wrinkled (rr) and green-seeded (yy) pea, what are the resulting phenotypes of the offspring?
Smooth and yellow-seeded peas are dominant over wrinkled and green-seeded peas. If we cross a smooth (RR) and yellow-seeded (Yy) pea with a wrinkled (rr) and green-seeded (yy) pea, what are the resulting phenotypes of the offspring?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/2 are smooth and yellow-seeded; 1/2 are smooth and green-seeded
B
3/4 are wrinkled and yellow-seeded; 1/4 are smooth and yellow-seeded
C
1/3 are wrinkled and green-seeded; 2/3 are wrinkled any yellow-seeded
D
all options are incorrect