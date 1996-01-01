15. Genomes and Genomics
Proteomics
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why do plant proteins generally resemble fungal proteins more than animal proteins?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Plants and animals share a more recent common ancestor.
B
Plants and fungi share a more recent common ancestor.
C
Animals and fungi share a more recent common ancestor.
D
Fungal proteins are structurally similar to plant proteins.