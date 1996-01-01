3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Overview of interacting Genes
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about multifactorial inheritance is true?
It can be influenced by hereditary and environmental factors.
It follows a uniform inheritance pattern.
It can be used synonymously with polygenic inheritance.
All options are correct