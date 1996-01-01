3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Variations of Dominance
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose we have B alleles which are responsible for a fruit's yellow (BB/Bb) and green (bb) color at a certain locus. In the second locus, a dominant A allele which prevents pigmentation production is also present. If upon crossing, the fruits produced are color white, this event is considered as:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
dominant epistasis
B
recessive epistasis
C
hypomorphic mutation
D
amorphic mutation